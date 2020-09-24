UrduPoint.com
Republican Senate Leader Promises 'orderly Transition' After US Vote

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 09:53 PM

US Senate leader Mitch McConnell assured Thursday that the results of the November 3 presidential election would be implemented in an orderly way, a day after President Donald Trump refused to guarantee he will hand over power if he loses the vote

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :US Senate leader Mitch McConnell assured Thursday that the results of the November 3 presidential election would be implemented in an orderly way, a day after President Donald Trump refused to guarantee he will hand over power if he loses the vote.

"The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th. There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792," McConnell said in a tweeted statement.

