WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) US Senator Shelley Capito said she believes there is no evidence of widespread irregularities and fraud in the 2020 presidential election to question Democratic nominee Joe Biden's victory.

"While some irregularities and fraud have been found and should be punished, there is no indication that these are widespread enough to call into question the outcome of the election. I firmly believe in our electoral system and in the power of the voice of the people," Capito, a Republican from West Virginia, said on Monday.

The senator said at some point the election must end and the window for legal challenges and recounts is rapidly closing as US states certify the election results in the coming days.

"If states certify the results as they currently stand, Vice President Joe Biden will be our next president and Senator Kamala Harris will be our next vice president," she said.

Capito promised to respect the certified results and to congratulate "our nation's new leaders, regardless of the policy differences I might have with them."

President Donald Trump has said he won the election but victory was stolen from him via massive election fraud and acts of impropriety. Trump has sought recounts in several states and has launched lawsuits in state and Federal courts. Some states have said they did not find evidence of substantial election fraud and irregularities.