UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Republican Senator Capito Says No Reason To Question Biden's Election Victory

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:10 AM

Republican Senator Capito Says No Reason to Question Biden's Election Victory

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) US Senator Shelley Capito said she believes there is no evidence of widespread irregularities and fraud in the 2020 presidential election to question Democratic nominee Joe Biden's victory.

"While some irregularities and fraud have been found and should be punished, there is no indication that these are widespread enough to call into question the outcome of the election. I firmly believe in our electoral system and in the power of the voice of the people," Capito, a Republican from West Virginia, said on Monday.

The senator said at some point the election must end and the window for legal challenges and recounts is rapidly closing as US states certify the election results in the coming days.

"If states certify the results as they currently stand, Vice President Joe Biden will be our next president and Senator Kamala Harris will be our next vice president," she said.

Capito promised to respect the certified results and to congratulate "our nation's new leaders, regardless of the policy differences I might have with them."

President Donald Trump has said he won the election but victory was stolen from him via massive election fraud and acts of impropriety. Trump has sought recounts in several states and has launched lawsuits in state and Federal courts. Some states have said they did not find evidence of substantial election fraud and irregularities.

Related Topics

Election Trump Virginia 2020 From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns cowardly assault on petroleum product ..

2 hours ago

Two orphans, their grandparents granted UAE golden ..

2 hours ago

Terrorist attack on oil station in Jeddah cowardly ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Press Club celebrates 21st anniversary, laun ..

5 hours ago

Russian, Jordanian Foreign Ministers Discuss Karab ..

4 hours ago

Bodour Al Qasimi, first Arab woman to be appointed ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.