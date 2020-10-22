Republican Senator, Ex-Presidential Candidate Romney Says He Did Not Vote for Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Senator Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential candidate, said he has voted early in the US national election this year, but not for President Donald Trump.

"I did not vote for President Trump," Romney said in an interview with CNN on Wednesday.

Romney also refused to say whether he voted for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden or wrote any other name on the ballot. During the 2016 campaign Trump and Romney were repeatedly openly critical of each other.