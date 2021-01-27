Republican Senator Paul to Force Vote on Constitutionality of Trump Impeachment Trial

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) US Republican Senator Rand Paul said on Tuesday that he will demand a vote to affirm former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial is unconstitutional.

Paul's attempt comes just before the Senate is scheduled to be sworn in to serve as jurors in the impeachment trial.

"In a few minutes I will insist on a vote to affirm that this proceeding we are about to enter is unconstitutional," Paul said during remarks on the Senate floor.

Although the measure is unlikely to pass in the Democratic-controlled Senate, it would expose if there is enough Republican support to convict Trump, which requires 67 votes in the 100-seat chamber. This means 17 Republicans would have to break ranks. Hence, Paul's vote could allow opponents of the trial to argue that it would be an academic exercise.

The senator argued that Trump did not incite the violence on Capitol Hill on January 6, adding that Democrats have also been engaged in rhetoric that incited protesters to harass him during the Black Lives Matter protests last summer.

On Monday, the House of Representatives delivered the articles of impeachment to the Senate, which accuse Trump of inciting an insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6. US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said last week that Trump's impeachment trial is scheduled to begin the week of February 8.

It will be the first time in US history that any president faced two impeachment trials or that any president was impeached after he left office.