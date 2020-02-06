UrduPoint.com
Republican Senator Romney Says He Will Vote To Convict Trump On Articles Of Impeachment

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 12:40 AM

Republican Senator Romney Says He Will Vote to Convict Trump on Articles of Impeachment

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Republican Senator Mitt Romney said during remarks on the Senate floor on Wednesday that he will vote to convict US President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The Senate will vote Wednesday evening on whether to convict Trump of the articles of impeachment against him.

"My promise before God to apply impartial justice require that I put aside my personal feelings and political biases aside... I'm aware that there are people in my party and in my state who will strenuously disapprove of my decision and in some quarters I will be vehemently denounced," Romney said. "I'm sure to hear abuse from the president and his supporters."

