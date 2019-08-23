UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Republican Senator Says Proposed Greenland Sale To Denmark Last Year - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 03:42 PM

Republican Senator Says Proposed Greenland Sale to Denmark Last Year - Reports

Tom Cotton, a Republican senator for Arkansas, floated the Greenland deal idea to the then-Danish ambassador to the United States, Lars Gert Lose, in August last year, US media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Tom Cotton, a Republican senator for Arkansas, floated the Greenland deal idea to the then-Danish ambassador to the United States, Lars Gert Lose, in August last year, US media reported.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday confirmed reports that he might be interested in buying Denmark's autonomous region.

After Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen rejected the idea, Trump canceled a visit to Denmark.

The Danish ambassador was "caught a little off guard" and the conversation "moved on," the senator's spokeswoman, Caroline Tabler, told the Wall Street Journal.

Cotton also reportedly discussed the potential purchase with Trump last year, but, according to the spokeswoman, the two had not discussed the matter since.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Visit Trump United States Denmark August Sunday Cotton Media

Recent Stories

IFJ Urges Ankara to Free Reporters Detained While ..

4 minutes ago

ATC to resume Imran Farooq murder case hearing on ..

11 minutes ago

Kamyab Jawan Programme, a multi-dimensional initia ..

6 minutes ago

Putin Tasks Defense, Foreign Ministries With Analy ..

11 minutes ago

Ireland May Block EU-Mercosur Trade Deal in Case o ..

11 minutes ago

Over 26,000 hujjaj reach home: Ministry

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.