Republican Senator Says Proposed Greenland Sale to Denmark Last Year - Reports

Tom Cotton, a Republican senator for Arkansas, floated the Greenland deal idea to the then-Danish ambassador to the United States, Lars Gert Lose, in August last year, US media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Tom Cotton, a Republican senator for Arkansas, floated the Greenland deal idea to the then-Danish ambassador to the United States, Lars Gert Lose, in August last year, US media reported.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday confirmed reports that he might be interested in buying Denmark's autonomous region.

After Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen rejected the idea, Trump canceled a visit to Denmark.

The Danish ambassador was "caught a little off guard" and the conversation "moved on," the senator's spokeswoman, Caroline Tabler, told the Wall Street Journal.

Cotton also reportedly discussed the potential purchase with Trump last year, but, according to the spokeswoman, the two had not discussed the matter since.