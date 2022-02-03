UrduPoint.com

Republican Senators Oppose Biden's Decision To Deploy 3,000 More Troops To Eastern Europe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Republican Senators Oppose Biden's Decision to Deploy 3,000 More Troops to Eastern Europe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Republican Senators Mike Braun and Josh Hawley said on Wednesday they oppose the Biden administration's decision to send an additional 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe in support of Ukraine.

"Sending more American troops to Europe is a mistake," Hawley said in a statement. "We need to send the opposite signal - that the crisis in Ukraine shows Europeans must do more in their own defense."

Hawley further said he supports providing Ukraine with security assistance, adding that it is the United States' interest to maintain Ukraine's independence but it's not a critical enough interest to draw the United States into a war with Russia.

The senator emphasized that the Biden administration should focus its efforts on confronting China's influence in the Indo-Pacific, warning that if Beijing is able to control the region's resources, it could restrict the United States' access to many crucial world markets.

Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Hawley may be repeating Russia's talking points.

Hawley in response to Psaki's statement said the Biden administration is to blame for potentially bringing Europe to the brink of war.

"This from an Administration that has coddled Russia from Day One and now brought Europe to the brink of war - giving the Russians Nord Stream 2, refusing Ukraine military aid last year, and conducting a disastrous evacuation of Afghanistan that emboldened our enemies worldwide," Hawley said in a response to Psaki's comment.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

Sen. Braun also opposes sending additional American forces to Eastern Europe, explaining that the United States should avoid defending countries that should defend themselves in order to prevent dragging the United States into another conflict after it just ended its 20-year war in Afghanistan.

Republican Senate leaders Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham said they support Biden's decision to send additional troops to Eastern Europe.

Earlier in the day, the Pentagon announced plans to deploy an additional 2,000 troops from the US to Eastern Europe over the next few days. Most of the 2,000 troops will deploy to Poland, and some 1,000 troops stationed in Germany will relocate to Romania.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Senate World Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe China Pentagon White House Germany Beijing Nord Independence Poland Romania United States May Border Market From

Recent Stories

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation ..

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation at Ukraine Border - London

47 minutes ago
 IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after c ..

IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after completing Pakistan's 6th revie ..

47 minutes ago
 White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine ..

White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine on Economic Assistance Package

48 minutes ago
 Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presiden ..

Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presidential Election Against Any Riva ..

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan to provide all required facilities to Chi ..

Pakistan to provide all required facilities to Chinese investors in Gwadar, SEZs ..

59 minutes ago
 AFCON third-place match brought forward to Saturda ..

AFCON third-place match brought forward to Saturday - CAF

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>