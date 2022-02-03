(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Republican Senators Mike Braun and Josh Hawley said on Wednesday they oppose the Biden administration's decision to send an additional 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe in support of Ukraine.

"Sending more American troops to Europe is a mistake," Hawley said in a statement. "We need to send the opposite signal - that the crisis in Ukraine shows Europeans must do more in their own defense."

Hawley further said he supports providing Ukraine with security assistance, adding that it is the United States' interest to maintain Ukraine's independence but it's not a critical enough interest to draw the United States into a war with Russia.

The senator emphasized that the Biden administration should focus its efforts on confronting China's influence in the Indo-Pacific, warning that if Beijing is able to control the region's resources, it could restrict the United States' access to many crucial world markets.

Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Hawley may be repeating Russia's talking points.

Hawley in response to Psaki's statement said the Biden administration is to blame for potentially bringing Europe to the brink of war.

"This from an Administration that has coddled Russia from Day One and now brought Europe to the brink of war - giving the Russians Nord Stream 2, refusing Ukraine military aid last year, and conducting a disastrous evacuation of Afghanistan that emboldened our enemies worldwide," Hawley said in a response to Psaki's comment.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

Sen. Braun also opposes sending additional American forces to Eastern Europe, explaining that the United States should avoid defending countries that should defend themselves in order to prevent dragging the United States into another conflict after it just ended its 20-year war in Afghanistan.

Republican Senate leaders Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham said they support Biden's decision to send additional troops to Eastern Europe.

Earlier in the day, the Pentagon announced plans to deploy an additional 2,000 troops from the US to Eastern Europe over the next few days. Most of the 2,000 troops will deploy to Poland, and some 1,000 troops stationed in Germany will relocate to Romania.