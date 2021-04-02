UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Republican Senators Urge Democrat Majority To Hold Public Hearings On US Border Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 01:10 AM

Republican Senators Urge Democrat Majority to Hold Public Hearings on US Border Crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Senate Republican leaders asked their Democratic counterparts, who hold a majority, to hold hearings on a surge in illegal immigrants crossing the southern US border, a letter from Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson to Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durban and .subcommittee Chairman Alex Padilla said on Wednesday.

"While we may not agree on the causes of or the solutions to this crisis, we believe it is vitally important for the Senate Judiciary Committee to exercise its oversight authority and seek testimony from [Health] Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas and relevant officials at US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the Department of Health and Human Services regarding the situation at the border and the Biden Administration's response to it," the letter said

Images released in recent days show thousands of children lying side by side with mylar blanks that cover the floors of makeshift detention facilities set up after President Joe Biden eliminated border control measures imposed during a similar crisis in 2019.

Most of those detained appear to be male adolescents who crossed into the United States without parents or adult guardians.

"Our recent visit to the Rio Grande Valley Sector of the southern border only served to reaffirm our view that the situation has gotten exponentially worse in the last three months, becoming a crisis, and that the Judiciary Committee should hold hearings on this topic, the letter said.

At the present rate, US border officials anticipate encountering more than 1 million migrants border crossers this year, similar to the 2019 crisis that featured waves of migrant caravans from Central America.

Related Topics

Senate Visit Rio Grande Padilla Male Durban United States May Border 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

15th Ambassadors Forum concludes with participatio ..

27 minutes ago

Presidential Camels dominate ‘Al Shahaniya&#039; ..

1 hour ago

Deputy Speaker seeks report of Hindu Journalist's ..

37 minutes ago

Global Commercial Oil Inventories to Fall to 5-Yea ..

37 minutes ago

French Upper House Approves National Strategy to C ..

37 minutes ago

Police charge Brussels April Fool's Day 'party' cr ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.