Republican Senators Urge Trump to Expand Iran Sanctions to Entire Banking Sector

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) A group of Republican senators on Friday asked President Donald Trump to expand US sanctions against Iran to the nation's entire financial sector.

"Despite these efforts, at least 14 Iranian banks remain open and connected to the SWIFT financial messaging network for sanctions-free financial transactions, providing the regime a crucial economic lifeline," the lawmakers said in a letter.

The US previously sanctioned the Central Bank of Iran and most financial institutions, however the banks cited in the letter continue to operate without restrictions, providing fronts for the Central Bank to continue its activities, the letter said.

Extending sanctions to the 14 banks would completely sever Iran from the global financial system, further diminishing Tehran's regional influence, the letter added.