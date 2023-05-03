Republican Senators Warn US Border Crisis Will Worsen When Title 42 Expulsion Policy Ends

Republican senators on Wednesday warned that the crisis on the US border with Mexico will go from bad to worse when the Title 42 expulsion policy ends next week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Republican senators on Wednesday warned that the crisis on the US border with Mexico will go from bad to worse when the Title 42 expulsion policy ends next week.

A massive surge of illegal migrants is expected to overwhelm the US southern border after the Title 42 health emergency order - which allowed the US government to turn away illegal immigrants at the border to prevent the spread of COVID-19 - is set to expire on May 11.

"All hell is going to break loose on the southern border when Title 42 ends," Senator Lindsey Graham said during a press conference.

The Biden administration has the power to keep the policy in place and it has no alternative to prevent a surge of migrants on the border, Graham added.

Senator John Cornyn warned during the press conference that the flood of illegal migrants pouring over the US southern border will turn into a tsunami once Title 42 ends next week.

Senator Ted Cruz said President Joe Biden's decision to send 1,500 active duty troops will not do anything to secure the border because migrants will eventually be detained and released into the public while they await their immigration proceedings under the so-called "catch and release" immigration policy.

An all-time record number of migrants have arrived at the US southern border under the Biden administration, hitting two consecutive records in 2021 and 2022, exceeding 2.3 million people. In fiscal year 2023, the US authorities said they have encountered more than 1.2 million migrants.