Republican speaker, Trump face test in Congress leadership fight

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson -- and incoming US president Donald Trump -- faced a test of political strength Friday as the party's hard right threatens to try to choose a new leader.

Less than three weeks before Trump takes office, Republicans risk descending into internal squabbles over whether Johnson should retain the powerful position.

With Republicans holding only an ultra-thin majority over Democrats in the lower chamber of Congress, he has little margin for error.

Trump threw his full weight behind Johnson early Friday with a social media post wishing him "Good luck" and "very close to having 100% support.

"

"A BIG AFFIRMATION, INDEED. MAGA!" Trump declared, referencing his "Make America Great Again" slogan.

But Johnson's reelection as speaker is not a done deal.

Hardliners have turned on Johnson, depicting him as overly consensual and soft on their demands for radical government spending cuts.

Having seized the gavel in another bout of internal party turbulence in 2023, the Louisiana conservative needs virtually unanimous support in Friday's vote.