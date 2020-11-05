UrduPoint.com
Republican Susan Collins From State of Maine Wins 5th Term in US Senate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Four-term Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine thanked supporters after winning a fifth term by beating challenger Sara Gideon and overcoming Democratic attempts to flip her seat in a bid to gain control of the upper house of the US Congress.

"To the people of Maine, thank you, thank you," Collins told reporters. "This is an honor that is historical as well. I am the first person since Maine directly elected its senators to win a fifth term."

Collins's victory comes as a blow to Democrats' hopes to gain control of the Senate, with media projections showing Republicans winning in Iowa, South Carolina, Kansas, Texas and Montana.

By Wednesday afternoon, Democrats appeared to have gained one of four seats needed to secure a majority in the Senate or three seats in case they win the presidency.

Senate contests in North Carolina, Michigan and Georgia remained too close to call as election officials continued to count ballots that were mailed-in or placed in drop boxes.

