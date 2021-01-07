UrduPoint.com
Republican US Congressman Kinzinger Calls For Trump Ouster Over Capitol Takeover

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 09:23 PM

Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger on Thursday called for President Donald Trump to be removed from office using the 25th amendment of the US Constitution following the violent storming of the Capitol by rioters seeking to overturn results of the November 3 presidential election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger on Thursday called for President Donald Trump to be removed from office using the 25th amendment of the US Constitution following the violent storming of the Capitol by rioters seeking to overturn results of the November 3 presidential election.

"It's with a heavy heart I am calling for the sake of our Democracy that the 25th Amendment be invoked," Kinzinger said in a statement.

