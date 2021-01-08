UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Republican US Congressman Kinzinger Calls For Trump Ouster Over Capitol Takeover

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger on Thursday called for President Donald Trump to be removed from office using the 25th amendment of the US Constitution following the violent storming of the Capitol by rioters seeking to overturn results of the November 3 presidential election.

"It's with a heavy heart I am calling for the sake of our Democracy that the 25th Amendment be invoked," Kinzinger said in a statement suggesting the president is suffering from mental illness and psychologically unable to lead the nation.

"The president is unfit and the president is unwell," Kinzinger said. "It is for this reason that I call for the vice president and members of the cabinet to ensure that the next few weeks are safe for the American people and that we have a sane captain of the ship.

".

The statement likely positions Kinzinger as the first high-profile US Republican official to call for Trump's ouster with less than two weeks to go before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

The 25th Amendment allows a majority of a president's Cabinet to transfer power to the vice president by sending a "formal declaration" to leaders of the House and Senate "that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office."

Kinzinger said Trump caused the Capitol takeover by his supporters, alluding a Wednesday morning rally in which the president urged supporters to march to Capitol Hill in protest as Congress certified Biden's election victory.

