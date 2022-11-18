Republican US Congressman Says Days of Endless Cash, Military Aid for Ukraine 'Numbered'

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) US Congressman Matt Gaetz said the days of endless financial and security aid for Ukraine are numbered after the Republicans won a majority in the lower chamber of Congress.

"I'm here as a member of the House Armed Services Committee to say that the days of endless cash and military materiel to Ukraine are numbered," Gaetz said on Thursday. "They're numbered in the days that are required to act on Congresswoman (Marjorie Taylor) Greene's well thought out resolution of inquiry and they are numbered when we get into the majority."

Gaetz vowed not to vote for one more Dollar or one more piece of military equipment for Ukraine.

The congressman from Florida said the United States is far too entangled in the Ukraine conflict and has effectively extended it.

Gaetz also called on the US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to declassify the Inspector General's report on compliance with the existing regulations regarding the chain of custody of material going to Ukraine.

On Thursday, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said she is introducing legislation alongside other US House Republicans to audit funding provided to Ukraine.