UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Republican US Senator Murkowski Calls On Trump To Begin Transition Process

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 11:00 AM

Republican US Senator Murkowski Calls on Trump to Begin Transition Process

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) US Senator from Alaska, Republican Lisa Murkowski, called on President Donald Trump to begin the transition process to a new administration.

"President Trump has had the opportunity to litigate his claims, and the courts have thus far found them without merit. A pressure campaign on state legislators to influence the electoral outcome is not only unprecedented but inconsistent with our democratic process. It is time to begin the full and formal transition process," Murkowski said in a statement published on Twitter Sunday.

It was of paramount importance to uphold US citizens' faith in the electoral system and the integrity of the process, the third-term senator said.

Murkowski, a moderate Republican who doesn't always vote strictly along party lines, emerges as a rare voice from the conservative side calling on Trump to concede.

Other senior Republican figures have tentatively sided with the president.

US broadcasters have by and large declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election campaign after razor-thin margins in key swing states kept the victor unclear for days.

Trump has called into doubt the results and legal teams across various districts have filed numerous lawsuits to invalidate the results, most of them unsuccessful. He has so far refused to work with the Biden team on a transition process, as is traditional in the White House during changes in leadership.

Related Topics

Election Vote Twitter White House Trump Sunday 2020 From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 23 November 2020

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

G20 concludes in Saudi Arabia; Italy takes over an ..

11 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises G20 Riyadh Summit, str ..

11 hours ago

Netherlands Business Council UAE announces winners ..

12 hours ago

MOFAIC honours &#039;GCC Family Reunion Team&#039;

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.