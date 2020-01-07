Republican US Senators Seek Rule Change to Dismiss Trump Impeachment Without Trial

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's refusal to submit articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate prompted a group of Republican Senators to seek a vote to summarily dismiss the entire case, Senator Josh Hawley said in a press release on Monday.

"If Speaker Pelosi is afraid to try her case, the articles should be dismissed for failure to prosecute and Congress should get back to doing the people's business," Hawley said.

The two-thirds Senate vote needed to convict Trump and remove him from office has long been considered a long-shot in the Republican-led Senate, in part because the House impeachment was a purely partisan effort without a single vote from a Republican lawmaker.

Hawley was joined by nine other senators as original co-sponsors for a resolution that would alter Senate rules so that a dismissal vote could be held without the impeachment articles in hand.

"Speaker Pelosi cannot dictate how the Senate operates," Senator Ted Cruz said in the release. "If she refuses to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, the Senate should be able to dismiss them."

Pelosi is demanding Senate testimony from current and former Trump administration officials, including White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Adviser John Bolton, as the price for submitting the House impeachment articles to the Senate.

Bolton said earlier on Monday that he was willing to testify if subpoenaed.