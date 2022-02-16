UrduPoint.com

Republican Voters Split On Whether Capitol Riot Was 'Legitimate Discourse' - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2022 | 09:25 PM

Registered Republican voters in the United States are divided on whether the demonstration at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 was a legitimate form of political discourse, with only one third believing it was, a new MOrning Consult poll revealed on Wednesday

"One-third of Republican voters said the events of January 6 were a legitimate form of political discourse, compared with 38% who disagreed and 29% who did not know or had no opinion," the Morning Consult poll for the newspaper Politico said.

Republican men were more likely than Republican women to say the attack was legitimate discourse by a margin of 38% to 28%, with women 16% less likely than men to express an opinion about the Capitol participants, Morning Consult said.

Among the overall electorate, 54% said January 6 was an illegitimate form of political speech, with just 13% of Democrats and 18% of independents saying the opposite, the poll revealed.

