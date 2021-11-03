UrduPoint.com

Republican Youngkin Announces Victory In Virginia Governor Vote - Reports

Wed 03rd November 2021

Republican Youngkin Announces Victory in Virginia Governor Vote - Reports

Republican Glenn Youngkin announced his victory in the general election for governor of Virginia state, after a preliminary vote count revealed that his rival Democrat Terry McAuliffe was lagging behind by 2.1 points, the media reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Republican Glenn Youngkin announced his victory in the general election for governor of Virginia state, after a preliminary vote count revealed that his rival Democrat Terry McAuliffe was lagging behind by 2.1 points, the media reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the voters in Virginia gubernatorial election had to choose between Democrat McAuliffe and Republican Youngkin in a campaign that has also been largely called a referendum on the United States President Joe Biden's first year in office.

As a result of the tight race, Youngkin was 2.1 points ahead of McAuliffe, with 99% of votes counted, which made him the first Republican to become the governor of this state since 2009.

"Together, we will change the trajectory of this commonwealth and friends, we are going to start that transformation on day one.

There is no time to waste," Yangkin said, as cited by the Guardian.

Although the 99% vote count clearly showed Youngkin's victory in the election, Democrat McAuliffe still hasn't called him to acknowledge the victory, according to the media.

Virginia � where Republicans had not won a state election since 2009 � has long been considered a stronghold of Democrats. The final results of the vote count are expected to be unveiled in several days.

Throughout the election campaign, Youngkin, a former co-CEO and president of a global investment firm The Carlyle Group - enjoyed the indirect support of Donald Trump, but tried not to associate himself with the former US president to a large extent.

