WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The Republican Party is appealing a US federal judge's ruling to validate nearly 127,000 ballots cast via drive-through in the Democratic-leaning Harris County, Texas, a court filing revealed.

Earlier on Monday, US Federal Judge Andrew Hanen rejected a Republican Party last-minute complaint seeking to discount the drive-through votes because local officials made special accommodations.

"Plaintiffs Steven Hotze, M.D., Wendell Champion, Hon. Steve Toth, and Sharon Hemphill hereby appeals... to the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, from the oral Order on November 2, 2020, by the United States District Court, Southern District of Texas, Houston Division, which denied Plaintiffs' motion for a preliminary injunction and also dismissed this case," the notice of appeal said on Monday evening.

On Sunday, the Texas Supreme court also denied the Republican Party bid to invalidate the votes in Harris County.

The Republican plaintiffs argue that the Harris County clerk unlawfully implemented drive-through voting, but the County's elections office said it got approval from the state of Texas in June.