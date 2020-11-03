UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Republicans Appeal US Judge's Ruling To Validate 127,000 Drive-Through Ballots - Filing

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 05:20 AM

Republicans Appeal US Judge's Ruling to Validate 127,000 Drive-Through Ballots - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The Republican Party is appealing a US federal judge's ruling to validate nearly 127,000 ballots cast via drive-through in the Democratic-leaning Harris County, Texas, a court filing revealed.

Earlier on Monday, US Federal Judge Andrew Hanen rejected a Republican Party last-minute complaint seeking to discount the drive-through votes because local officials made special accommodations.

"Plaintiffs Steven Hotze, M.D., Wendell Champion, Hon. Steve Toth, and Sharon Hemphill hereby appeals... to the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, from the oral Order on November 2, 2020, by the United States District Court, Southern District of Texas, Houston Division, which denied Plaintiffs' motion for a preliminary injunction and also dismissed this case," the notice of appeal said on Monday evening.

On Sunday, the Texas Supreme court also denied the Republican Party bid to invalidate the votes in Harris County.

The Republican plaintiffs argue that the Harris County clerk unlawfully implemented drive-through voting, but the County's elections office said it got approval from the state of Texas in June.

Related Topics

Oral Houston United States June November Sunday 2020 From Court

Recent Stories

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

5 hours ago

Targeting journalists takes toll on ‘societies a ..

5 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul Unive ..

5 hours ago

Seventy Percent of Jewish Israelis Believe Trump's ..

5 hours ago

Germany top for Brexit bank relocations: Bundesban ..

5 hours ago

GOSH set to take part in world first human challen ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.