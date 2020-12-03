Republicans Ask Pennsylvania Court to Reverse Rejection of Bid to Invalidate Votes - Docs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The Republican party in the battleground state of Pennsylvania is asking the state's highest court to reverse its dismissal of a lawsuit seeking to invalidate millions of votes pending a decision from the US Supreme Court, a court document revealed on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, US Republican Congressman Mike Kelly filed a request to the US Supreme Court for an emergency injunction to prevent the Pennsylvania authorities from taking any additional actions to perfect the certification of the November election results.

"Petitioners, the Honorable Mike Kelly, Sean Parnell, Thomas A. Frank, Nancy Kierzek, Derek Magee, Robin Sauter, Michael Kincaid, and Wanda Logan, by and through their undersigned counsel, jointly submit this Emergency Application for Stay of this Court's Order of November 28, 2020, pending the filing and disposition of a Petition for Writ of Certiorari in the Supreme Court of the United States," the court document said.

Pennsylvania officials have already certified the election results, declaring that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had won by more than 80,000 votes in the state.

Trump campaign lawyers, after scores of lawsuits alleging irregularities, have failed to block official vote certification in key battleground states won by president-elect Joe Biden. Every major US media outlet projected Biden to be the winner of the presidential election more than three weeks ago. The head of every major government election security agency said the 2020 vote was the safest in US history.