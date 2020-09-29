UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Republicans Ask US Supreme Court To Halt Mail-In Voting Extension In Pennsylvania - Filing

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 01:00 AM

Republicans Ask US Supreme Court to Halt Mail-In Voting Extension in Pennsylvania - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The Senate Republican Caucus of the Pennsylvania legislature has asked the US Supreme Court to halt the decision by the state's highest court to extend the deadline to receive mail-in ballots while they work on filing an appeal, a court document revealed on Monday.

On September 16, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decided to extend the mail-in ballot deadline in the state to November 6 - three days after Election Day.

"Applicants respectfully request this Court grant a stay of the portions of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania's decision: (1) forcing election officials to accept ballots received after Election Day to be counted even if they lack a legible postmark; and, (2) extending the absentee and mail-in ballot deadline past Election Day, pending the disposition of Applicants' forthcoming petition for writ of certiorari," the filing said.

The Senate Republican Caucus argues the Pennsylvania Supreme Court violated US Federal law and the Constitution by extending the deadline for mail-in ballots.

The group also claims the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision will facilitate voter fraud.

Related Topics

Election Senate Supreme Court September November Court

Recent Stories

Aliyev Says Karabakh Conflict Should Be Settled on ..

36 minutes ago

Shehbaz used spouse's bank account as Benami: Barr ..

37 minutes ago

Employed persons in UAE account for 97.8 pct of wo ..

1 hour ago

Armenian Defense Ministry Says Repeled Baku's 'Off ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Declares Support for Azerbaijan in Nagorn ..

1 hour ago

Death toll rises in Karabakh clash despite calls f ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.