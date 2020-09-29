Republicans Ask US Supreme Court to Halt Mail-In Voting Extension in Pennsylvania - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The Senate Republican Caucus of the Pennsylvania legislature has asked the US Supreme Court to halt the decision by the state's highest court to extend the deadline to receive mail-in ballots while they work on filing an appeal, a court document revealed on Monday.

On September 16, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decided to extend the mail-in ballot deadline in the state to November 6 - three days after Election Day.

"Applicants respectfully request this Court grant a stay of the portions of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania's decision: (1) forcing election officials to accept ballots received after Election Day to be counted even if they lack a legible postmark; and, (2) extending the absentee and mail-in ballot deadline past Election Day, pending the disposition of Applicants' forthcoming petition for writ of certiorari," the filing said.

The Senate Republican Caucus argues the Pennsylvania Supreme Court violated US Federal law and the Constitution by extending the deadline for mail-in ballots.

The group also claims the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision will facilitate voter fraud.