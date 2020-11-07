Republicans Ask US Supreme Court to Order Pennsylvania to Segregate Post-Election Ballots

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Pennsylvania Republicans asked the US Supreme Court to order the state to segregate mail-in ballots arriving after November 3, a court document revealed on Friday.

"The Court should order Respondents county boards of elections, pending certiorari review or further order of this Court, to log, to segregate, and otherwise not to take any action related to mail-in or civilian absentee ballots that arrive after the General Assembly's Election Day received-by deadline but before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's judicially extended deadline," the court document said.