Republicans Back DeSantis by Landslide Numbers Over Trump for 2024 Nomination - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Republicans prefer Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over former President Donald Trump as their 2024 presidential candidate to run against incumbent President Joe Biden by a whopping 28% margin, a new Marquette University Law School national survey revealed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Republicans prefer Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over former President Donald Trump as their 2024 presidential candidate to run against incumbent President Joe Biden by a whopping 28% margin, a new Marquette University Law school national survey revealed on Thursday.

Some 64% of Republicans want DeSantis, who won a landslide reelection victory by more than 20% over his predecessor Charlie Crist last November, over former President Trump, who was defeated in his bid for reelection by Biden in 2020, a press release on the poll said.

Republican voters also expressed confidence by a more than two-to-one margin of 66% to 32% that US House Republicans can successfully unite behind their new Speaker Kevin McCarthy to govern effectively, the release added.

McCarthy is not yet well known to many Americans, with 39% saying they do not know enough to have an opinion of him and so far he is only viewed favorably by 19% and unfavorably by 42% of them, according to the release.