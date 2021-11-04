Republicans Block Senate Bill Giving US Justice Department Control of Some Election Laws

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Senate Republicans used a procedural vote on Wednesday to block a bill that would restore a requirement for state and local governments with a history of discrimination to first get approval from the US Justice Department when redrawing boundaries from congressional districts and changing other voting laws.

With a 50-49 vote, the Senate failed to reach the 60 vote threshold needed to end a Republican filibuster blocking the chamber from taking up the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, named for the late congressman and civil rights activist.

The act seeks to restore parts of the 1965 Voting Rights act that required Justice Department approval for states to impose election rules.

A prominent example is a spate of recent laws in some states that require voters to show identification before casting ballots - a measure that Democrats claim suppresses minority voting and Republicans say is needed to guard against fraud.

A 2013 US Supreme Court decision freed nine states, mainly in the south of the United States, from Justice Department control of voting rules. In a split decision, the court ruled that racial minorities no longer faced barriers to voting in those states, striking down a key part of the 1965 law. The John Lewis bill is distinct from the Freedom to Vote Act, which Republicans also blocked amid criticism the measure would have resulted in a Federal takeover of elections, traditionally administered by state and local governments.