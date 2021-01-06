Republicans Challenge Electoral College Results, Triggering 2-Hour Debate in Congress

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Republican lawmakers challenged on Wednesday results of the electoral votes in the US state of Arizona, triggering a 2-hour debate ahead of certifying Democrat Joseph Biden's victory in the presidential election.

"We, a member of the House of Representatives and a US Senator, object to the counting of the electoral votes of the state of Arizona," lawmakers said in a statement during the joint meeting of the Congress.