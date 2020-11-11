UrduPoint.com
Republicans Close In On Senate Majority As Democrat Challenger Concedes In North Carolina

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Republicans moved to within two seats of retaining control of the US Senate, with the Democratic candidate in the state of North Carolina, Cal Cunningham, announcing in a press release that he had phoned incumbent Senator Thom Tillis to concede.

"I just called Senator Tillis to congratulate him on winning re-election to a second term in the US Senate and wished him and his family the best in their continued service in the months and years ahead," Cunningham said on Tuesday.

With 98 percent of ballots counted, Tillis led Cunningham by more than 95,000 votes, according to the latest results.

Republicans have now secured 49 Senate seats, with Democratic candidate Al Gross refusing to concede in Alaska, where he trails incumbent Republican Senator Dan Sullivan by a 62-32 percent margin, according to local media.

Alaska was set to begin counting more than 130,000 absentee and early ballots on Tuesday, of which Gross would need to capture about 70 percent to overtake Sullivan, the media reports said.

Should Republicans prevail in Alaska, they would need to win one of two runoff Senate races in Georgia scheduled for early 2021 to achieve a 51 seat majority.

Democrats could flip the Senate by winning both Georgia races, thereby achieving a 50-50 seat tie, with presumed Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holding the tie-breaking vote.

