Republicans' Confidence in US Election Vote Count Matches Record Low - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Just 44 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents believe the presidential election will be decided with accurate ballot tallies, tying the lowest level ever recorded for a major political party, a new Gallup poll revealed on Thursday.

"The 11-percentage-point drop since 2018 in the national figure on confidence in election accuracy is largely driven by a 34-point drop among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents. The GOP's [Republican Party] current 44% level of confidence is the lowest Gallup has recorded for identifiers/leaners of either major political party in its trend dating back to 2004," a press release explaining the poll said.

Democrats, on the other hand, have become slightly more confident in election accuracy since 2018, although the 74 percent who are now "very or somewhat" confident falls short of the 83 percent recorded during the presidential election four years ago, the release said.

President Donald Trump's repeated claims the widespread mail voting during the coronavirus pandemic will lead to massive fraud provides the most likely explanation for Republican concerns, the release added.

Of possible complications that could occur in the election, absentee ballots not being counted because they arrive late is the one that Americans see as the most problematic, with 55 percent predicting it will be a major problem. Nearly as many, 53 percent, say people casting fraudulent votes is a major problem, according to the release.

