UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Republicans' Confidence In US Election Vote Count Matches Record Low - Poll

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 08:25 PM

Republicans' Confidence in US Election Vote Count Matches Record Low - Poll

Just 44 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents believe the presidential election will be decided with accurate ballot tallies, tying the lowest level ever recorded for a major political party, a new Gallup poll revealed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Just 44 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents believe the presidential election will be decided with accurate ballot tallies, tying the lowest level ever recorded for a major political party, a new Gallup poll revealed on Thursday.

"The 11-percentage-point drop since 2018 in the national figure on confidence in election accuracy is largely driven by a 34-point drop among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents. The GOP's [Republican Party] current 44% level of confidence is the lowest Gallup has recorded for identifiers/leaners of either major political party in its trend dating back to 2004," a press release explaining the poll said.

Democrats, on the other hand, have become slightly more confident in election accuracy since 2018, although the 74 percent who are now "very or somewhat" confident falls short of the 83 percent recorded during the presidential election four years ago, the release said.

President Donald Trump's repeated claims the widespread mail voting during the coronavirus pandemic will lead to massive fraud provides the most likely explanation for Republican concerns, the release added.

Of possible complications that could occur in the election, absentee ballots not being counted because they arrive late is the one that Americans see as the most problematic, with 55 percent predicting it will be a major problem. Nearly as many, 53 percent, say people casting fraudulent votes is a major problem, according to the release.

From: Willis Witter - willis.witter@sputniknews.com

Subject: US Republicans' Confidence in US Election Vote Count Matches Record Low - Poll

Related Topics

Election Vote Trump Lead Gallup 2018 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure issues resol ..

12 minutes ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Kuwaiti Emir naming Mishal ..

12 minutes ago

DC seeks legal opinion for resolving Hyderabad pub ..

2 minutes ago

Shibli vows to facilitate filmmakers, broadcasters ..

2 minutes ago

Sarwar Foundation striving to provide clean drinki ..

2 minutes ago

Schroeder's Wife Slams Bild for 'Baiting,' Slander ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.