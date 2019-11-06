UrduPoint.com
Republicans, Democrats In US Congress Suffer From Lukewarm Approval Ratings - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 09:56 PM

Americans take a dim view of Congress even as Republicans and Democrats praise members of their own party while dissing the opposing party's lawmakers, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Americans take a dim view of Congress even as Republicans and Democrats praise members of their own party while dissing the opposing party's lawmakers, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday.

"Overall approval of Congress had been at or below 20 percent for months until early October, when it hit 25 percent as Democrats' and independents' ratings of Congress rose, coinciding with the start of the impeachment inquiry," a press release summarizing the poll said.

Approval rating for congressional Democrats is 38 percent and Republicans at 34 percent, the release said.

The poll also showed that the public is largely underwhelmed by some of the key players in the impeachment inquiry, including President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

On balance, each of the four political leaders measured in the latest survey is viewed more negatively than positively.

Their respective net image ratings - the difference between favorable and unfavorable views of each - differ significantly with Pence at minus five, Pelosi at minus 10, the release said.

Ratings for Trump and McConnell are similar at negative 18 and 19 percent respectively, according to the poll.

