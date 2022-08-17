UrduPoint.com

Republicans, Democrats Show Record Voting Enthusiasm Ahead Of Midterm Elections - Poll

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Republicans, Democrats Show Record Voting Enthusiasm Ahead of Midterm Elections - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Republican and Democrat voters in the United States are increasingly enthusiastic about the upcoming midterm elections in November, a new Morning Consult/Politico poll revealed on Wednesday.

The past month has seen a record surge in excitement about the midterm elections with some 65% of Republicans and 62% of Democrats saying now they are either "very" or "extremely" enthusiastic about voting, the poll results showed.

At the same time, Republican voters are more likely than Democratic voters to say they are "extremely" enthusiastic about voting in November (44% vs.

36%), the poll results also showed.

The recent events in the United States, including the controversial FBI raid of former President Donald Trump's residence in Florida and the Democrats passing the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 are among the Primary triggers of the growing interest in voting, according to the poll.

With respect to Biden's performance in office, 56% of the poll's respondents say they disapprove of the president's performance and 42% approve.

The poll was conducted on August 12-14 among a representative sample of 2,005 registered voters, with an unweighted margin of error of plus or minus 2%.

