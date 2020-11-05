Republicans Gain Ground in Bid to Keep US Senate Majority - Reports

The likelihood that Republicans will remain a majority in the US Senate increased with wins in key races this week, with two contests yet to be decided in the Republican-leaning state of Gerogia, Fox News, the Hill and other media outlets reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The likelihood that Republicans will remain a majority in the US Senate increased with wins in key races this week, with two contests yet to be decided in the Republican-leaning state of Gerogia, Fox News, the Hill and other media outlets reported on Thursday.

This week, Republican senators swatted down well-funded challenges in Texas, Iowa, South Carolina, Kansas, Montana and Maine, diminishing prospects of Democrats winning all three election prizes - the presidency and both houses of Congress - in a hoped for "blue wave."

With Senator Tom Tillis holding a steady lead in North Carolina, and if Senator Dan Sullivan wins his close race in Alaska and Democratic Senator Gary Peters holds on in Michigan, that would give Republicans a 50-48 edge in the Senate, the Hill reported.

Democrats would then need to win both Georgia seats, which would give them a 50-50 tie and control of the Senate if Biden wins the presidency, the report said.

Competitive races have yet to be called in Alaska, North Carolina and Michigan while two seats in Georgia that may not be decided until subsequent runoff elections, Fox news reported.

The Hill projected that Republicans would need to lose both contested Senate races in Georgia to pick up 50 seats, the Hill reported.

Democrats look certain to keep their House majority, but earlier projections by Fox that the party would pick up 5 seats appear in doubt, after an unexpectedly strong performance by Republicans in ousting seven incumbent Democrats, business Insider reported.

Republicans had picked up five seats as of Thursday morning, reducing Democrats' comfortable 232-197 seat majority in the present Congress, the report said.