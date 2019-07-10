UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Republicans Hope To Confirm Esper As New US Defense Chief Before August Recess - McConnell

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 01:20 AM

Republicans Hope to Confirm Esper as New US Defense Chief Before August Recess - McConnell

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The Republican majority in the US Senate will seek to confirm Acting Secretary of Defense Mark Esper permanently in his position before recessing for the August summer break, Senate Majority Leader Mike McConnell told reporters on Tuesday.

"We really need a confirmed secretary of defense at the earliest possible time," McConnell said. "I am hopeful and optimistic we'll be able to do that before the August recess ...

I do think there's enough time to do it."

President Donald Trump nominated Esper, previously his secretary of the Army, to be the next defense secretary in June after his previous choice, acting defense secretary Patrick Shanahan, withdrew from consideration following accusations of domestic abuse.

Esper, 55, previously worked as a vice president for government relations at the Raytheon Company and is an Army, Defense Department, and Capitol Hill veteran who served in the Gulf War.

Related Topics

Senate Army Company Trump Capitol Hill June August From Government

Recent Stories

India hands over 250 houses to Myanmar's Rakhine S ..

2 hours ago

Africa free trade area deal will fuel economic gro ..

2 hours ago

Fast transformation is radically changing appearan ..

2 hours ago

Iran Puts Nuclear Deal in 'Intensive Care' in Hope ..

1 hour ago

US-Qatar Negotiations May Be Successful on Afghani ..

1 hour ago

India v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.