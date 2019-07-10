Republicans Hope to Confirm Esper as New US Defense Chief Before August Recess - McConnell

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The Republican majority in the US Senate will seek to confirm Acting Secretary of Defense Mark Esper permanently in his position before recessing for the August summer break, Senate Majority Leader Mike McConnell told reporters on Tuesday.

"We really need a confirmed secretary of defense at the earliest possible time," McConnell said. "I am hopeful and optimistic we'll be able to do that before the August recess ...

I do think there's enough time to do it."

President Donald Trump nominated Esper, previously his secretary of the Army, to be the next defense secretary in June after his previous choice, acting defense secretary Patrick Shanahan, withdrew from consideration following accusations of domestic abuse.

Esper, 55, previously worked as a vice president for government relations at the Raytheon Company and is an Army, Defense Department, and Capitol Hill veteran who served in the Gulf War.