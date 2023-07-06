Republicans in Congress Urge Probe on Alleged Block of Hunter Biden Inquiry - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Senior Republicans in both chambers of Congress are seeking to launch a probe into claims that veteran IRS officials, who investigated President Joe Biden's son Hunter for tax evasion, faced retaliation as Federal whistleblowers, CBS news reported.

Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson and Congressmen Jason Smith, James Comer and Jim Jordan sent a letter earlier on Wednesday to special counsel Henry Kerner, whose office is responsible for investigating claims of retaliation, the report said.

The two senators and four congressmen charged that IRS officials violated "anti-gag" rules shielding federal employees, the report said.

IRS whistleblowers have charged that federal investigators were blocked or hampered by more senior officials during their 12-month investigation into the president's son, the report added.

The senators and congressmen are also demanding a briefing on what Kerner's office is doing in the investigation by July 19, according to the report.