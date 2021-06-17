Republicans In US Congress Call on Biden to Impose Second Round of Sanctions on Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The top Republicans on congressional foreign relations committees, Michael McCaul and Jim Risch, urged US President Joe Biden in a letter on Wednesday to immediately impose a second round of sanctions against Russia in connection to the Alexey Navalny case.

"We are writing to urge you to immediately impose the legally-mandated second round of sanctions as required by the US Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991 to hold the Putin regime accountable for its continued use of chemical weapons and flagrant disregard for international norms and fundamental rights," the lawmakers said regarding the Navalny case.

Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded their bilateral summit in Geneva earlier in the day, in which they discussed US human rights concerns but did not threaten sanctions.