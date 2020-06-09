Republicans in US Congress to Propose New Sanctions Against Iran This Week- Representative

The US congressional Republicans are planning to float new sanctions against Tehran and an updated foreign policy approach toward Russia, China, and Iran later this week, Florida Representative Greg Steube said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The US congressional Republicans are planning to float new sanctions against Tehran and an updated foreign policy approach toward Russia, China, and Iran later this week, Florida Representative Greg Steube said.

The US Treasury, on Monday, already added over 100 Iranian vessels and transport companies to the sanction list.

"Yeah, [it is] supposed to be released tomorrow and will detail new sanctions and more foreign policy international approach to Russia, China, and Iran," Steube told Fox Business.

He added that the new sanctions are tied to the expiration of the arms embargo on Iran in October.

According to Fox business sources, the proposed package will be the largest one Iran has ever seen.