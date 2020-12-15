Republicans in US Hold Alternative Electoral Vote for Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Republicans in multiple states in the United States, including in Georgia, have held alternative electoral voting and given their votes to incumbent President Donald Trump as a symbolic gesture to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's win.

"Because the President's lawsuit contesting the Georgia election is still pending, the Republican nominees for Presidential Elector met today at noon at the State Capitol today and cast their votes for President and Vice President," Georgia Republican leader David Shafer said via Twitter on Monday.

Georgia is a focal point of Trump's bid to legally challenge what he has called a massive election and voter fraud as well as acts of impropriety that has robbed him of victory.

The official slate of Georgia's electors was formed by the Democrats and it reaffirmed Biden's victory.

Such meetings by Republican electors have also taken place in Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

As of Monday afternoon, Biden leads Trump 240 to 232 in the Electoral College as more US states cast their electoral votes. According to the CNN tally, 47 states and the District of Columbia have completed their Electoral College meetings.