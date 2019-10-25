UrduPoint.com
Republicans Introduce Resolution Condemning US House Impeachment Process - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Republicans have introduced a resolution in the Senate condemning the House of Representatives' closed-door impeachment process, US Senator Lindsey Graham's office said in a press release.

"Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham introduced a Senate Resolution condemning the House of Representatives' closed door impeachment inquiry," the release said on Thursday. "The resolution is currently cosponsored by 39 Republican Senators."

The resolution calls on the House of Representatives to hold an official impeachment inquiry vote, the release said.

The measure also calls on the House of Representatives to provide US President Donald Trump with due process, including the ability to call witnesses and confront his accusers, the release said.

In addition, the release said the resolution calls on the House of Representatives to allow Republicans to participate fully in all proceedings of the impeachment process and have equal authority to issue subpoenas.

On September 24, House Democrats launched an impeachment probe over a whistleblower complaint that claimed Trump might have abused his power by allegedly pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call into investigating Joe and Hunter Biden for corruption.

Trump has denied the allegations of misconduct, released the transcript of the call and characterized the impeachment inquiry as another political witch hunt aimed at reversing the result of the 2016 US presidential election.

