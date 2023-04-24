(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The Republican Party launched a special website to check US President Joe Biden's actions ahead of his widely anticipated announcement to run for President in 2024, Fox news said on Monday.

Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel accused Biden of creating multiple crises and lying about the damages he has done to the United States.

"The RNC will continue to hold Biden accountable for his lies, and on November 2024, the American people will too," McDaniel said in a statement, according to Fox News. She also emphasized that the current administration refused to acknowledge the truth about issues like border security, the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, and the situation in the economy, she added.

The goal of the new website is to share fact checks with the press and public to show when Biden is trying to 'hide the real situation', according to the report.

Currently, the site contains several stories about Biden's actions, dated by January 2023 or earlier. The site also urges users to donate and to "support holding Joe Biden accountable."

US media reported last week that Biden plans to make his official re-election announcement on Tuesday, which is the four-year anniversary of his 2020 campaign bid.