Republicans Lead in Congressional Midterm Races in Indiana - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Republicans in the US state of Indiana are leading in the races in the midterm congressional elections, CNN said after the initial batch of votes were counted.

In the 8th Congressional district race, incumbent Republican Congressman Larry Bucshon has received 70.

2% of the votes and Democrat Ray McCormick 28 percent of the voters, the report said.

In the 2nd Congressional district race, Republican Rudy Yakym has received more than 71% of the votes and Democrat Paul Steury received 26% of the votes, the report said.

In addition, Republican Senator Todd Young has won 59.9% of the votes and his Democratic opponent Tom McDermott has won 37.3% of the votes, the report added.