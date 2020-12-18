UrduPoint.com
Republicans Lead In Runoff Election To Decide Which Party Controls US Senate - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

Republicans Lead in Runoff Election to Decide Which Party Controls US Senate - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Republican candidates running for two open US Senate seats in a runoff election in Georgia, a race that will decide which party controls the upper chamber of Congress, hold identical 3 percent leads over their respective Democratic opponents, an Emerson College poll revealed on Thursday.

"Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler hold nearly identical 51 percent to 48 percent advantages over Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock," a press release explaining the poll said.

Georgia scheduled a runoff vote on January 5 because neither of the state's two incumbent senators, Perdue or Loeffler, topped the 50 percent threshold needed for an outright victory in the November 3 election.

A demographic breakdown in the Emerson College poll helps explain the shift in Georgia from a Republican stronghold to a state now up for grabs by either political party.

The Democratic base of support lies with 18-29-year-olds, who are breaking for Warnock with 71 percent of the vote, and similarly for Ossoff with 70 percent of the vote. The race tightens among 30-44-year-olds, as Ossoff leads Perdue 50-47 percent, while Warnock and Loeffler each receive 49 percent, the release said.

A clear Republican advantage surfaces in the first group of older voters, ages 45-64, who back Perdue by a 57-42 percent margin while favoring Loeffler 58-42 percent. Seniors age 65 and older give Purdue a 59-41 percent advantage and Loeffler a 58-42 percent edge.

Democrats need to win at least one of the two open seats to gain control of the Senate with a 50-50 tie, which would be broken by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, since the US constitution gives the vice president a tie-breaker role.

