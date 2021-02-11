Republicans Lose 140,000 Voters From Party, Democrats Lose 79,000 in January - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Almost 220,000 voters left the Republican and Democratic parties in January alone, nearly two thirds of them from the Republicans, US media reported.

Almost 140,000 voters departed from the Republican Party alone in 25 US states during the first month of the year according to an analysis of public voting records, The Hill reported on Wednesday.

The Republicans lost more than 33,000 voters in the state of California, the most populous state in the United States that has been regarded as totally dominated by the Democrats over the past 18 years, the report said.

The Republicans also lost proportionately significant numbers of voters in Arizona and Pennsylvania, both of which were closely contested in the November 3, 2020 presidential election. Some 12,000 voters left the party in Pennsylvania in the Northeast and 10,000 more in Arizona in the Southwest, the report also said.

About 79,000 Democrats also left their party in January according to public records, according to the report.