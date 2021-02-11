UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Republicans Lose 140,000 Voters From Party, Democrats Lose 79,000 In January - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 02:20 AM

Republicans Lose 140,000 Voters From Party, Democrats Lose 79,000 in January - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Almost 220,000 voters left the Republican and Democratic parties in January alone, nearly two thirds of them from the Republicans, US media reported.

Almost 140,000 voters departed from the Republican Party alone in 25 US states during the first month of the year according to an analysis of public voting records, The Hill reported on Wednesday.

The Republicans lost more than 33,000 voters in the state of California, the most populous state in the United States that has been regarded as totally dominated by the Democrats over the past 18 years, the report said.

The Republicans also lost proportionately significant numbers of voters in Arizona and Pennsylvania, both of which were closely contested in the November 3, 2020 presidential election. Some 12,000 voters left the party in Pennsylvania in the Northeast and 10,000 more in Arizona in the Southwest, the report also said.

About 79,000 Democrats also left their party in January according to public records, according to the report.

Related Topics

Election United States January November Democrats 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation congratulates ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed commends ministerial reshuffle; ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Media Office: &#039;Tank fire is away fro ..

2 hours ago

Thousands of Vulnerable People Left Unshielded Aga ..

1 hour ago

Europe Once Again Divided Over Borrell's Performan ..

2 hours ago

EU to Work With US, UK on Coordinating Relations W ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.