Republicans Lose Bid to Limit Early Voting in Texas - State Supreme Court Ruling

Republican officials have lost an attempt to limit early voting in the US state of Texas to only two weeks before the November 3 national elections, the state Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Republican officials have lost an attempt to limit early voting in the US state of Texas to only two weeks before the November 3 national elections, the state Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday.

"In re the State of Texas from Harris County; 14th Court of Appeals District motion to vacate stay order dismissed as moot, stay order issued September 15, 2020, lifted," the court announced in its decision.

Early voting in Texas will therefore start as originally scheduled on October 13, because of the Supreme Court ruling.

Texas has been a Republican stronghold in presidential elections in the majority of races of over the past 40 years, but is being closely contested in this year's race.

Texas is the second most populous state in the United States with the second largest number of votes in the Electoral College only behind California.

