Republicans May Permit Witnesses To Testify At Trump Senate Impeachment Trial - McConnell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 10:10 PM

Republicans May Permit Witnesses to Testify at Trump Senate Impeachment Trial - McConnell

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The Republicans controlling the US Senate may permit witnesses to be called at the impeachment trial next year of President Donald Trump, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday.

"We haven't ruled out witnesses," McConnell said in an interview on Fox news.

McConnell also said that House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Peolosi, who oversaw impeachment proceedings in the lower chamber of Congress, had not sent any of the required documentation over to the Senate to start the impeachment trial, thereby ensuring it would be delayed until at least January.

"We're at an impasse: We can't do anything until the Speaker sends the papers over.

So enjoy the holidays."

McConnell also complained that Pelosi was trying to impose on the Senate ways in which she wanted to see the trial of Trump conducted, but which he was not willing to accept.

"She's apparently trying to tell us how to run the trial. You know I'm not anxious to have this trial so if she wants all of the papers go right ahead," McConnell said.

In addition, the majority leader dismissed as a "charade" the idea that any Senate trial could be impartial.

McConnell said there was no doubt that leading Democratic senators like Chuck' Schumer, the Minority Leader, and Elizabeth Warren, a contender for the party's presidential nomination next year, were clearly not impartial.

