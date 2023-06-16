UrduPoint.com

Republicans Modify Measure To Censure Schiff Over Trump Probe - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 09:36 PM

Republicans Modify Measure to Censure Schiff Over Trump Probe - Lawmaker

Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives modified a measure to increase chances to pass a measure to censure Democrat Congressman Adam Schiff, Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna's office told Sputnik on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives modified a measure to increase chances to pass a measure to censure Democrat Congressman Adam Schiff, Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna's office told Sputnik on Friday.

"We have removed the fine to address the concerns of those that voted no," the spokesperson said. "We have gotten excellent feedback so far and look forward to next week."

Earlier this week, 20 Republicans joined Democrats to block Luna's measure to censure Schiff.

The measure called for the House Ethics Committee to investigate Schiff, who was previously the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, and to fine him $16 million if the committee determines he lied, made misrepresentations and abused sensitive information in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible ties between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.

The probe concluded there was no collusion between Trump and Russia.

