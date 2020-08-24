Republicans Officially Endorse Trump for Re-election

The Republican Party on Monday officially nominated US President Donald Trump to run for re-election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The Republican Party on Monday officially nominated US President Donald Trump to run for re-election.

The incumbent, uncontested within the party, has mustered 1,355 votes of the Republican National Convention delegates, surpassing a required majority of 1,276 while the roll call continues.

Trump is expected to deliver an acceptance speech on Thursday, but on Monday will appear at the convention which is being held in Charlotte, North Carolina.