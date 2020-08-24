UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Republicans Officially Endorse Trump For Re-election

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 09:55 PM

Republicans Officially Endorse Trump for Re-election

The Republican Party on Monday officially nominated US President Donald Trump to run for re-election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The Republican Party on Monday officially nominated US President Donald Trump to run for re-election.

The incumbent, uncontested within the party, has mustered 1,355 votes of the Republican National Convention delegates, surpassing a required majority of 1,276 while the roll call continues.

Trump is expected to deliver an acceptance speech on Thursday, but on Monday will appear at the convention which is being held in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Related Topics

Trump Charlotte

Recent Stories

Hope Probe hits 100 million km mark, expected to a ..

1 minute ago

ADNOC Distribution completes development programme ..

16 minutes ago

Zamalek claim Cairo bragging rights

3 minutes ago

ML-1 project would be operational in next two mont ..

3 minutes ago

Administration removes speed breakers from Board B ..

3 minutes ago

Austrian Police Arrest Syrian Refugee After Attack ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.