UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Republicans On Inaugural Panel Refuse To Affirm Biden As President-Elect - Top House Dem

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 01:20 AM

Republicans on Inaugural Panel Refuse to Affirm Biden as President-Elect - Top House Dem

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Republican members of the Inaugural Committee of the US Congress blocked on Tuesday the resolution recognizing Joe Biden as President-Elect, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said in a statement.

"Today, at a meeting of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC), Republicans voted to reject a motion... that the committee affirm that it is preparing for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in coordination with the Biden Presidential Inaugural Committee," Hoyer said.

He added that Senators Mitch McConnell, Roy Blunt and the House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy effectively prevented JCCIC from "publicly accepting that the upcoming inauguration" will be for Biden and Harris.

The Democratic candidate Joe Biden was declared winner of the presidential election by major US media outlets. The Republican incumbent Donald Trump refuses to concede and continues to dispute the validity of the vote in courts, accusing his rivals of massive election fraud in key battleground states.

Related Topics

Election Resolution Vote Trump Congress Media From

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED6.5 bn in market value

1 hour ago

EU promises Gazans help getting virus vaccine

2 hours ago

Goldman Sachs moves to buy 100% of China joint-ven ..

2 hours ago

US, Slovenia Sign MOU to Boost Strategic Civil Nuc ..

2 hours ago

Hungary, Poland Refuse to Budge Hours Before Befor ..

2 hours ago

UAE Government holds regular media briefing on cor ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.