Republicans on Inaugural Panel Refuse to Affirm Biden as President-Elect - Top House Dem

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Republican members of the Inaugural Committee of the US Congress blocked on Tuesday the resolution recognizing Joe Biden as President-Elect, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said in a statement.

"Today, at a meeting of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC), Republicans voted to reject a motion... that the committee affirm that it is preparing for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in coordination with the Biden Presidential Inaugural Committee," Hoyer said.

He added that Senators Mitch McConnell, Roy Blunt and the House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy effectively prevented JCCIC from "publicly accepting that the upcoming inauguration" will be for Biden and Harris.

The Democratic candidate Joe Biden was declared winner of the presidential election by major US media outlets. The Republican incumbent Donald Trump refuses to concede and continues to dispute the validity of the vote in courts, accusing his rivals of massive election fraud in key battleground states.