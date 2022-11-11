UrduPoint.com

Republicans Promise To Start Investigation Against Hunter Biden In Case Of Victory

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Republicans Promise to Start Investigation Against Hunter Biden in Case of Victory

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) US Republican Congressman James Comer said on Thursday that in the event Republicans win a majority in the House of Representatives an investigation into the alleged illegal business affairs of US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, will be initiated.

Comer as a ranking member of the US House Committee on Oversight and Reform will become chair of the committee if Republicans regain control of the lower chamber, which will allow him to start an investigation. Republicans have been issuing warnings about starting an investigation for years before the 2022 US Midterm election, but had no legislative authority.

"Newsweek came out with a poll that said 52% of Americans want to see an investigation into the Biden family's business dealings, so that's what we are going to provide in a Republican majority," Comer said in an interview with Fox news.

He also said that Joe Biden himself was involved in his son's illegal activities, including tax evasion and influence peddling, according to Fox News.

"Joe Biden facilitated several meetings with these people, who transferred millions of Dollars into Hunter Biden's accounts. This is what we are going to get the bottom of in a very public hearing," Comer said.

Since 2018, Hunter Biden has been under a series of investigations into tax-related crimes, drug use, money laundering and illegal business dealings in foreign countries including Ukraine and China. On Wednesday, President Biden said that US citizens want to "move on" from these investigations.

