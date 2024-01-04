Republicans push impeachment of Biden immigration chief

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) US Republicans announced impeachment proceedings Wednesday against Joe Biden's homeland security chief over the worsening border crisis, as they seek to cement immigration as a major issue in November's presidential election.

Up to 10,000 migrants have been detained daily after crossing illegally from Mexico in what Republicans describe as a humanitarian disaster, while the White House and lawmakers have failed to agree on reforms to stem the influx.

Republicans in Congress, who concluded a probe into Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in December, accuse the Democrat of creating a national security emergency by ignoring immigration policy.

No impeachment vote has been scheduled, but House Homeland Security Committee chairman Mark Green said an initial hearing would held next Wednesday.

"Our investigation made clear that this crisis finds its foundation in Secretary Mayorkas' decision-making and refusal to enforce the laws passed by Congress, and that his failure to fulfill his oath of office demands accountability," he said.

A majority of the House would be required to vote that Mayorkas had committed "high crimes and misdemeanors," prompting a Senate trial that would boot him from office if two-thirds of senators voted to convict.