Open Menu

Republicans Push Impeachment Of Biden Immigration Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Republicans push impeachment of Biden immigration chief

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) US Republicans announced impeachment proceedings Wednesday against Joe Biden's homeland security chief over the worsening border crisis, as they seek to cement immigration as a major issue in November's presidential election.

Up to 10,000 migrants have been detained daily after crossing illegally from Mexico in what Republicans describe as a humanitarian disaster, while the White House and lawmakers have failed to agree on reforms to stem the influx.

Republicans in Congress, who concluded a probe into Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in December, accuse the Democrat of creating a national security emergency by ignoring immigration policy.

No impeachment vote has been scheduled, but House Homeland Security Committee chairman Mark Green said an initial hearing would held next Wednesday.

"Our investigation made clear that this crisis finds its foundation in Secretary Mayorkas' decision-making and refusal to enforce the laws passed by Congress, and that his failure to fulfill his oath of office demands accountability," he said.

A majority of the House would be required to vote that Mayorkas had committed "high crimes and misdemeanors," prompting a Senate trial that would boot him from office if two-thirds of senators voted to convict.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Senate Vote White House Mexico November December Border Congress From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Youni ..

Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis city, as ground battles int ..

12 hours ago
 Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

12 hours ago
 Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on socia ..

Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on social media

13 hours ago
 Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident ..

Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident in Kulgam

13 hours ago
At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Sol ..

At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Soleimani’s mausoleum in Iran

13 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Ker ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kerman

13 hours ago
 PML-N leader calls for level playing field before ..

PML-N leader calls for level playing field before upcoming election

13 hours ago
 India in control after wickets tumble in 2nd Test

India in control after wickets tumble in 2nd Test

13 hours ago
 LUH ensures quality treatment despite increasing p ..

LUH ensures quality treatment despite increasing patients numbers: MS

13 hours ago
 Election Appellant Tribunal clubs appeal against r ..

Election Appellant Tribunal clubs appeal against rejection of nomination papers ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World