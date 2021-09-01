Republicans Renew Demand to Impeach Biden, Blinken on Afghan Bungles - Freedom Caucus

UrduPoint.com

Wed 01st September 2021 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) House Republicans have renewed their demand to impeach US President Joe Biden and his Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the bungled and chaotic US evacuation from Afghanistan, Freedom Caucus leader Congressman Andy Biggs said on Tuesday.

"We call on, most somberly, the resignation of this president, Joe Biden," Biggs told a Capitol Hill press conference. "We are engaged on an impeachment effort of Secretary of State Antony Blinken. We believe he has culpability."

Congressman Clay Higgens told the press conference that he had introduced three congressional resolutions on the House floor earlier in the day also calling for the resignation of Biden and of his two top military advisers, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley.

"To call for the resignation of a sitting president is a somber affair. This morning I introduced three resolutions calling for the resignations of the President, the Secretary of Defense and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs," the Louisiana Republican said.

The president should voluntarily step down to preserve "a modicum of honor" and clear the way for Vice President Kamala Harris to take over, Higgins said. He added that he believed it was possible that Biden "was not in his right mind" and said compassion required a call for the president to voluntarily leave power.

