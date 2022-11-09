UrduPoint.com

Republicans Rubio, DeSantis Leading In Florida Races With Over 50% Of Votes Reported - AP

Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2022 | 06:20 AM

Republicans Rubio, DeSantis Leading in Florida Races With Over 50% of Votes Reported - AP

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Republicans Marco Rubio and Ron DeSantis, incumbent US Senator and Governor of Florida respectively, are ahead in their midterm reelection bids with over half of the state's votes reporting, according to The Associated Press.

Rubio is up 55.5% to 43.4% over Democratic challenger Val Demings with 73% of Florida's votes reporting.

DeSantis is similarly up 57.1% to 42.2% over Democratic opponent Charlie Crist with 73% of the state's vote reporting.

CNN projected both Rubio and DeSantis to win their respective races.

DeSantis is considered a potential alternative Republican presidential candidate for 2024 to former US President Donald Trump. Trump, a resident of Florida, said he voted for DeSantis after leaving a polling site on Tuesday morning.

However, Trump has taken shots at his potential Primary challenger, referring to him as "Ron DeSanctimonious" during a rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Related Topics

Governor Vote Trump Florida SITE

Recent Stories

Global Oil Projected at Below $100 in 2023 Despite ..

Global Oil Projected at Below $100 in 2023 Despite Russia Squeeze - US Energy Ag ..

6 hours ago
 Iranian Parliament Calls for Death Penalty for Rio ..

Iranian Parliament Calls for Death Penalty for Riots Participants

6 hours ago
 Global press freedom advocate, RSF urges UN probe ..

Global press freedom advocate, RSF urges UN probe into Arshad Sharif's murder

6 hours ago
 Migrant ships wait at Italian port for entry as an ..

Migrant ships wait at Italian port for entry as another appeals to France

6 hours ago
 Louisiana Polling Place Moved After Bomb Threat - ..

Louisiana Polling Place Moved After Bomb Threat - Reports

6 hours ago
 Air Defense Systems Remain Priority for Ukraine's ..

Air Defense Systems Remain Priority for Ukraine's Security Needs - Pentagon

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.