Republicans Rubio, DeSantis Leading in Florida Races With Over 50% of Votes Reported - AP

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Republicans Marco Rubio and Ron DeSantis, incumbent US Senator and Governor of Florida respectively, are ahead in their midterm reelection bids with over half of the state's votes reporting, according to The Associated Press.

Rubio is up 55.5% to 43.4% over Democratic challenger Val Demings with 73% of Florida's votes reporting.

DeSantis is similarly up 57.1% to 42.2% over Democratic opponent Charlie Crist with 73% of the state's vote reporting.

CNN projected both Rubio and DeSantis to win their respective races.

DeSantis is considered a potential alternative Republican presidential candidate for 2024 to former US President Donald Trump. Trump, a resident of Florida, said he voted for DeSantis after leaving a polling site on Tuesday morning.

However, Trump has taken shots at his potential Primary challenger, referring to him as "Ron DeSanctimonious" during a rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend.